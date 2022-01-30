Nebraska Red Dawgs’ exhibition wheelchair game hopes to draw more kids to the sport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is much more than a basketball game.

The gym has become a home away from home for kids with lower-body impairments.

“This is an amazing team and in the past five years they’ve really grown to be my family,” said Lily Lautenschlager, Nebraska Red Dawgs Team Captain.

The Nebraska Red Dawgs is a wheelchair basketball team. They travel across the country playing tournaments.

And Saturday—they took on the Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club to play in an exhibition game.

“We are just raising money for the Red Dawgs so we can go to tournaments, have equipment, and stuff like that,” said Kellan Brown, Red Dawgs Coach.

The team is drawing in athletes from all over, some kids from as far away as Hastings and Sioux Center, Iowa.

“Where I go to school, there are not many people with disabilities there and so this really gives me a community to have people who go through similar things as me.”

The team is hoping this exhibition game will reach other kids that may not know wheelchair basketball exists.

“We all have different abilities. Some of us have cerebral palsy and some people have spina bifida and it’s just a wide variety of people,” said Landon Kruse, Red Dawgs player.

While the Red Dawgs hope to keep growing in the coming months—the Guardians hope they can improve a bit by next year’s fundraiser.

“This is our kick-off so right now we are a little rusty. After today I think we will be able to regroup and figure out how to play basketball in a wheelchair and I’m not going to say we won’t play bad but hopefully, we will play a bit better,” said Jim Beerman, National President of Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.