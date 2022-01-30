House fire in Omaha under investigation, sends one to hospital in serious condition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

One person was evacuated and taken to Nebraska Med Center in serious condition according to the release. Crews responded to a house fire near 85th & Cass Street and declared a working fire when seeing smoke and flames at the scene.

OPPD and MUD have responded and the crews were working on the fire for a little over four hours. The fire eventually got under control around 5:20 a.m.

Avoid the area of 85/Cass. #OPD blocking traffic while @OmahaFireDept works a structure fire. pic.twitter.com/Gx9XEat6dO — Sgt. Joe Nickerson (@OPDSgtNickerson) January 30, 2022

Fire near 85th & Cass early Sunday morning on Jan. 30, 2022. (PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)

