Advertisement

House fire in Omaha under investigation, sends one to hospital in serious condition

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

One person was evacuated and taken to Nebraska Med Center in serious condition according to the release. Crews responded to a house fire near 85th & Cass Street and declared a working fire when seeing smoke and flames at the scene.

OPPD and MUD have responded and the crews were working on the fire for a little over four hours. The fire eventually got under control around 5:20 a.m.

Fire near 85th & Cass early Sunday morning on Jan. 30, 2022.
Fire near 85th & Cass early Sunday morning on Jan. 30, 2022.(PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha-based roofing company under investigation, accounting screams improprieties
One dead in multiple-vehicle crash in north Omaha
Nebraska becomes 17th state to call for Constitutional Convention
Police arrest man accused of multiple robberies in Omaha, including FedEx & Dollar General
Snow Probabilities Next Wednesday
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday of next week

Latest News

Car crash into Omaha building causes gas leak
Nebraska Red Dawgs’ exhibition wheelchair game hopes to draw more kids to the sport
BREAKING: Crash into Omaha building causes gas leak
BREAKING: Crash into Omaha building causes gas leak
BREAKING: Crews battle large house fire in Omaha
BREAKING: Crews battle large house fire in Omaha