Fundraiser for Lincoln teen at $10K and counting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as a rough week for one Lincoln family has left them feeling happiness and gratitude for the community’s support.

Earlier this week while Preston Yager was in wrestling practice, students went through lockers and took most of his belongings. They took his keys and eventually his car. The car was then wrecked.

That car was provided by funds from his father’s death while serving in Iraq almost 15 years ago.

A GoFundMe was set up to help get Preston another car. The goal was $7,000, and it surpassed $10,000 in a matter of days.

“People I don’t know who barely know me are donating money, so I can drive around,” Preston Yager said. “I’m shocked and happy. My mood’s been pretty good.”

“I just want to line up all the people who have donated even if it’s just encouraging words and just line them all up for hugs,” Mary Jo Yager, Preston’s mom said. “We’re blown away. We can’t believe how the way it’s blown up.”

Preston doesn’t have a car as of yet. His friends have been helping him out with rides. His family is currently looking for the best fit.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe click here.

