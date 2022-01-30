Frozen Lake Manawa site of ice fishing tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ice is plenty thick at Lake Manawa, so the owners of nearby Anchor Inn Bait store decided it was time to have the first ice fishing tournament there in seven years.

“We’ve seen a lot of people out there this season,” said Joel Rybin, co-owner of the cozy bait and tackle shop they recently opened just off Veterans Memorial Highway, where breakfast burritos and coffee greet the competitors, not to mention choice bait. “It was first of January (when ice fishing) really kicked it off, you had safe ice out there finally...It’s crazy, you get addicted. You try it once and you get hooked. No pun intended.”

So Rybin and co-owner Tim Speight launched the inaugural Anchor Inn Ice Fishing Tournament. The event is one day, with prizes and payouts for the team and individual catches.

Seventy anglers signed up and hunkered down at their choice spots for a shot at whatever is biting, like walleye, crappie, bluegill, catfish, and wiper.

“If it’s secrets you want, I can’t give it to you because a lot of these anglers will get mad if I give the good secrets away,” Speight joked. “A big key about it is finding the right spot, staying warm, having the right equipment.”

