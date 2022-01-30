David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly today, mild weather returns Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to settle into the lower 20s to start Sunday across the metro. High clouds will start to spread across the area throughout the morning, leading to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. The increase in clouds will keep us a bit cooler than yesterday, temperatures warming into the low 30s by Noon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to around 40 this afternoon, as opposed to the 50s we saw yesterday. Clouds will stick around this evening, with temperatures holding in the 30s through at least 10pm.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

A south wind will keep temperatures from falling too much overnight, with the metro waking up to readings in the upper 20s Monday morning. The south to southwest wind should help to bring in a very nice warm-up for Monday afternoon. Temperatures jump into the mid and even upper 50s for the metro, with 60s not too far away in central Nebraska.

Monday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

The warmth doesn’t stick around all that long, unfortunately. A cold front will bring us a drop in temperatures along with breezy north winds for Tuesday. Highs will fall into the 30s for Tuesday afternoon. A strong push of Arctic air arrives on Wednesday, likely limiting our highs to around 20 degrees. Overnight lows fall off into the single digits Thursday and Friday mornings, with a few spots potentially dipping below zero.

A strong winter storm is likely to affect portions of the Plains and Midwest beginning Tuesday night and lasting into Thursday morning, however that storm is likely to pass south of the Omaha metro. Confidence is increasing that significant amounts of snow are possible from Kansas into Missouri and Illinois, potentially causing difficult travel conditions across those areas.

Accumulating Snow Chances for Wednesday (WOWT)

