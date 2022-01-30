David’s Evening Forecast - Warming up Monday, watching a mid-week cold blast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds and a light north breeze through the afternoon kept temperatures on the cool side today, highs only reaching the upper 30s around the metro. A few spots on the west side of town did manage to hit 40 degrees. A south wind developing this evening will help to keep temperatures from falling too quickly tonight, so we will actually remain above average through the overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Warming Up Monday (WOWT)

That south wind will bring us a very nice warm-up for Monday. Temperatures start off in the 20s, but we should warm into the middle 40s by the lunch hour. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 50s around the metro. Some areas just on the west side of Omaha may even touch 60 degrees! Winds could get a little breezy in the afternoon, with a few south gusts up to 20mph. Thankfully winds won’t be too strong, making for a great day to get outdoors.

However, it is still winter and we are tracking another blast of cold air on the way. That cold begins to move in Monday night, though initially, we don’t get all that cold. Temperatures fall into the 30s throughout the day on Tuesday but still come in above average. The cold intensifies Tuesday night, with lows falling to around 12 degrees by Wednesday morning. A strong north wind will keep temperatures in the teens all day, eventually falling off into the single digits Wednesday night. Thursday will be quite cold as well, with highs in the teens to around 20. Thankfully, temperatures do rebound back into the 40s by the upcoming weekend.

A winter storm is likely with that cold blast, however, accumulating snow chances look to stay mainly south of Omaha. Some heavy snow is possible from central Kansas into Missouri and Illinois where travel disruptions are likely. Some light snow showers are possible in far southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa, but impacts will be minimal if any at all.

Snow Chances Stay South Wednesday (WOWT)

