Creighton’s Pink Out again brings focus to cancer fight

More important than a coach drilling his players about the importance of defense, Greg McDermott repeats the message behind his wife's winning battle with cancer.

“We’d love to get the messaging out the importance of early detection in the fight against cancer because it undoubtedly, certainly, increased Theresa’s chance of survival at the time because it was caught early,” McDermott said.

Theresa was diagnosed 17 years ago at the age of 39 and is still cheering on her husband’s team today as a cancer survivor.

Since the first Pink Out game at Creighton in 2011, the event has raised more than $331,000. Even before fans arrived at this year’s game Saturday afternoon against Xavier University at CHI Health Center, an online auction netted more than $24,000.

Additionally, the David Spence Cancer Foundation has agreed to match today’s donations at CHI Center, up to $50.000, directly to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge.

“There was not a Hope Lodge when we moved into town,” McDermott said. “We were heavily involved in trying to make that a reality because we were fortunate enough at the time when our family went through (Theresa’s cancer battle) that we had the resources and the availability to make sure we could get to treatments and have a place to stay and have someone to help around the house where some families aren’t blessed with that.”

“We sympathize with what the family goes through, not (just) the patient themselves but what the families go through,” McDermott said. “The Hope Lodge is a box we can check to make some of that easier.”

Donations are still accepted on behalf of the Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out game.

