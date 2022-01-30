Council Bluffs Police investigate man’s death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a man.

A 43-year-old man didn’t show up to work Saturday morning and a welfare check led officers to his house near 27th & C where they found him dead.

A Council Bluff’s sergeant tells 6 News the man was found at the bottom of the staircase just before noon Saturday.

Investigators have contacted his family and his name hasn’t been released. There’s no information on whether there was foul play.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.