OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to a crash Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a crash at 33rd & Q just before 4 a.m. Police tell 6 News a single car crashed into a building causing a gas leak.

They also mention no one was transported from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.