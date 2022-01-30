Advertisement

9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.

North Las Vegas police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light Saturday afternoon, causing the collision involving 15 people.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

Police say the ages of the people who died range from young juveniles to middle-aged adults.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition.

It is not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

