Union Pacific announces plans for battery-electric engines

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Union Pacific says it plans to spend $100 million to buy 20 battery-electric engines within two years.

The railroad company announced Friday the first locomotives will arrive in 2023, with full delivery in 2024.

It plans to test the locomotives at rail yards in Nebraska and California to determine how they operate in cold and warm temperatures.

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said in a statement the company is committed to reducing its environmental footprint as it tries to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Progress Rail, a division of Caterpillar, will manufacture the locomotives.

BREAKING: Crash sends man to hospital in critical condition
Inflation taking a bite out of Omaha metro food bank
Omaha Police arrest man for first-degree murder
