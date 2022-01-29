Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of multiple robberies in Omaha, including FedEx & Dollar General

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have arrested a man accused of multiple robberies in Omaha Friday.

Joseph Laird, 21, was initially arrested for a robbery this morning at a FedEx, then was booked for a robbery at Jack’s Discount Tobacco and Liquor last Saturday, and another robbery at a Dollar General on Dec. 7.

Witnesses told officers the suspect went into a FedEx near North 114th Street and demanded money while showing a gun according to the release. It’s reported he ran after getting an unknown amount of money.

Officials say Laird was booked in Douglas County.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP graphic)
Thursday Jan. 27 COVID-19 update: Nebraska adds nearly 100 nursing home beds to help hospitals
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appears before a Congressional committee on COVID-19 funding. (File...
Nebraska governor declines to implement new virus rules despite high hospitalizations
‘Stealth omicron’ variant confirmed in Douglas County
Omaha shooting victim found in car dies
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas

Latest News

6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential increasing Wednesday of next week
Warm through Monday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A warm weekend, then turning cold and snowy
Iowa water infrastructure grants
Iowa water infrastructure grants
Constitutional Convention push in Nebraska
Constitutional Convention push in Nebraska