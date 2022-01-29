Police arrest man accused of multiple robberies in Omaha, including FedEx & Dollar General

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have arrested a man accused of multiple robberies in Omaha Friday.

Joseph Laird, 21, was initially arrested for a robbery this morning at a FedEx, then was booked for a robbery at Jack’s Discount Tobacco and Liquor last Saturday, and another robbery at a Dollar General on Dec. 7.

Witnesses told officers the suspect went into a FedEx near North 114th Street and demanded money while showing a gun according to the release. It’s reported he ran after getting an unknown amount of money.

Officials say Laird was booked in Douglas County.

