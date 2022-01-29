New form helps you report home test results to Douglas County health department

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County health department is asking residents to help track COVID-19 spread in the community by reporting any home-test result.

A form on the DCHD website allows you to report whether your home COVID-19 test was negative, positive, or inconclusive as well as what brand of test, date it was taken, and whether the person test had any COVID-19 symptoms or was exposed to a known case.

It also asks for your basic information and demographics in order to help the health department continue to assess the most accurate local COVID-19 data as much as possible.

The form also allows you to report the test recipient’s COVID-19 vaccination status, including whether they had received their booster shot.

A privacy notice at the bottom reads: “We may collect personally identifiable information as required either by law or in order for us to provide a requested service. We have privacy and security measures in place to safeguard personally identifiable information,” the website form states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.