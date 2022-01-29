Advertisement

New form helps you report home test results to Douglas County health department

Some manufacturers warn that any extended time spent in extreme cold or heat could impact the test results. (Source: WCCO)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County health department is asking residents to help track COVID-19 spread in the community by reporting any home-test result.

A form on the DCHD website allows you to report whether your home COVID-19 test was negative, positive, or inconclusive as well as what brand of test, date it was taken, and whether the person test had any COVID-19 symptoms or was exposed to a known case.

FORM: Self-report your positive test

It also asks for your basic information and demographics in order to help the health department continue to assess the most accurate local COVID-19 data as much as possible.

The form also allows you to report the test recipient’s COVID-19 vaccination status, including whether they had received their booster shot.

A privacy notice at the bottom reads: “We may collect personally identifiable information as required either by law or in order for us to provide a requested service. We have privacy and security measures in place to safeguard personally identifiable information,” the website form states.

