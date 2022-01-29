At least one hurt in multiple-vehicle crash in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shut down lanes of traffic after a four-crash north Omaha on Friday night left a man critically injured.

According to OPD, that man was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

The crash, at the intersection of 42nd and Fontenelle Boulevard just before 8 o’clock, closed-off lanes in all directions.

Officers at the scene told 6 News, one vehicle ran a red light and crashed into three other vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

