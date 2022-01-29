Federal court sentences Nebraska man for child sex assault on Indian reservation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported three sentencing updates on Friday involving a sex offender, a drug offender, and a weapons violation.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Warren Lee Mackey, 68, of Niobrara, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 years for sexual abuse of a child on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation. The sentences are to run concurrently. An 11-year-old said Mackey had touched her in private areas. He claimed he was asleep when it happened, dreaming about an adult female, and didn’t realize what he was doing. He was found guilty by a jury in October 2021 and will be on supervised release for five years following his sentence. The case was investigated by the FBI as part of Project Safe Childhood, according to the release.

Chad Carlson, 44, of Axtell, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison, plus five years supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. He was found guilty of selling meth to several communities in central Nebraska from 2015 to 2019 and was caught selling to a confidential informant in October 2018. The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, according to the release.

Kaleb Slaymaker, 24, of North Platte, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison, with three years supervised release thereafter, for being a felon in possession of ammunition. Slaymaker was previously convicted for attempted burglary. Authorities executing a search warrant said they found a small amount of meth, paraphernalia with residue, and 90 rounds of .22 long-rifle ammunition in his bedroom dresser. The case was investigated by the North Platte Police Department as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

