Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A warm weekend, then turning cold and snowy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm up is here just in time for the weekend! Highs will be 10-20 degrees above average through Monday in the 40s and 50s!

Next 3 days (wowt)

This will be a fantastic weekend to get outdoors! And you’ll want to enjoy it while it is here... changes are on the way. A ridge of high pressure that brings in the warmth breaks down as cold surges in from the north mid-week... this eventually drops temperatures into the teens and will come with snow chances:

Warm through Monday (wowt)

Next cold blast (wowt)

With a potentially high impact storm targeting the area, we’ve made Wednesday a First Alert Day:

Wednesday First Alert Day (wowt)

The track of the storm is still up in the air... we’ve seen shifts N and S in the last several days and this could mean the difference between a substantial amount of snow and lighter totals. A track more to the S could mean that we have more cold, dry air in the region with the bulk of the snow missing the area... a pull N would bring more snow and much higher impacts to E Nebraska and W Iowa. Stay with us as we continue to track it:

Next storm ahead (wowt)

