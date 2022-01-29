David’s Morning Forecast - Mild air through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold morning around the metro with temperatures in the teens, but temperatures fairly close to average for this time of year. Clear skies will lead to plenty of sunshine for the late morning and afternoon hours. A southwest breeze will turn northwest by afternoon, but mild air is expected to take over despite the northwest wind. Temperatures will warm into the 40s by the lunch hour, with highs topping out in the low to middle 50s for most of the Omaha area. That puts us close to 20 degrees above average for late January.

Omaha's Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

More clouds are expected for Sunday, but temperatures remain relatively mild for January. Morning lows will dip into the lower 20s for the metro area, a little above average. Clouds and a north breeze will keep things cooler than today, but highs for Sunday afternoon should still reach the low 40s for most of eastern Nebraska. Central Iowa will be colder, with highs in the 30s. The mild air comes right on back for Monday, with high temperatures jumping back into the 50s, with mid to even upper 50s not out of the question for eastern Nebraska. Central Iowa will once again be a little cooler, but upper 40s to low 50s are still expected.

Our next storm system enters the picture Tuesday into Wednesday. Colder air filters in on Tuesday, dropping highs back into the 30s. Tuesday night into Wednesday a storm system will push out into the plains states, bringing a chance for snow for the MIdwest, and severe weather across the south. The exact track of that system is still in question, it could potentially bring accumulating snow to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, however, the latest data suggests a more southerly track, potentially keeping the most impactful snow to the south of the metro.

