David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler Sunday, quickly warming again Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fantastic January day across much of Nebraska into the Omaha metro area. Temperatures soaring into the 60s across much of central Nebraska, including Lincoln, where highs topped out at 60. Omaha warmed to 56, but things were cooler in Iowa, where Des Moines only saw a high of 38. We’ll quickly drop back into the 40s after sunset this evening, with overnight lows dipping back into the 20s for most of the area.

Saturday Afternoon High Temperatures (WOWT)

Sunday will feature more clouds and a light north breeze in the morning. That wind turns to the south by the afternoon, but not quick enough to bring the warmth that we saw today back to the area. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler, but still above average for late January. We should reach the low 40s in the metro, with 30s across western Iowa.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

Mild weather quickly returns to start off the next work week. Southwest to west winds, perhaps gusty at times, will help to bring another warm-up to the area on Monday. Temperatures should jump back into the middle 50s for the metro, with 60s likely to the west in central Nebraska. Unfortunately, the back and forth temperatures will continue through the week, with another push of colder weather arriving on Tuesday. That will push highs back into the 30s, with even colder weather likely by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the teens to around 20, with overnight lows in the single digits. A storm system passing through the plains will bring a potentially impactful round of winter weather to the region, with heavy snow and gusty winds possible. However, the latest data suggest this storm will stay far enough south that it will limit impacts for the metro area. Travel impacts may still be felt, particularly to our south as that system passes by.

