Amazon plans to hire more than 200 at facility in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Amazon plans to hire more than 200 people through full-time and contract positions for its new delivery station in Dubuque.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the center opened this month with 30 employees in the warehouse and management. Officials say they hope to add 100 to 150 warehouse workers.

Site Lead and Operations Manager Louie Oswald says the company also wants to add 100 to 150 independently contracted drivers who will deliver packages.

Once production ramps up, the facility is expected to process approximately 25,000 packages per day.

