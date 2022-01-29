Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP graphic)
Thursday Jan. 27 COVID-19 update: Nebraska adds nearly 100 nursing home beds to help hospitals
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appears before a Congressional committee on COVID-19 funding. (File...
Nebraska governor declines to implement new virus rules despite high hospitalizations
‘Stealth omicron’ variant confirmed in Douglas County
Omaha Police make arrest after shooting victim found in car dies
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas

Latest News

The Douglas County health department is asking residents to report any home-test result using a...
New form helps you report home test results to Douglas County health department
At least one hurt in multiple-vehicle crash in north Omaha
(AP graphic)
Friday Jan. 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports record pediatric hospitalizations
Officer Brian Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a...
Nashville police officer decommissioned after interstate shooting