Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP graphic)
Thursday Jan. 27 COVID-19 update: Nebraska adds nearly 100 nursing home beds to help hospitals
‘Stealth omicron’ variant confirmed in Douglas County
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appears before a Congressional committee on COVID-19 funding. (File...
Nebraska governor declines to implement new virus rules despite high hospitalizations
Mutual of Omaha said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, that it wants to move its new headquarters to...
Downtown Omaha plan adds streetcar, puts Mutual of Omaha into current library space
Omaha announced plans Wednesday for streetcar through downtown, Midtown, and ending at UNMC.
Council Bluffs looks to link up with Omaha streetcar route

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID...
Biden visits collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, touts infrastructure law
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
SiriusXM launches Neil Young radio after Spotify agrees to remove music