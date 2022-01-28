Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air has settled in but it won’t last long

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More single digits have settled in this morning making for a cold start to the final day of the week. Single digits this morning will be able to make it into the lower 30s later this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the wind will be rather light out of the north to start then southwest to end the day. That means wind chills won’t vary too much from the actual air temp.

After another chilly night tonight in the teens and 20s we’ll be able to warm and warm considerably Saturday afternoon!

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

That will be the warmest day of what will be a rather mild weekend. Sunday’s highs should settle in the lower 40s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Monday is expected to be rather mild to with highs in the 40s but watch the forecast for the middle of next week. That is the next potential for snow in the middle of the country and that could bring impacts to our area, especially for the southern half of our viewing area. Snow on Wednesday into early Thursday has the potential to bring accumulation to our area.

Midweek Snow (WOWT)

