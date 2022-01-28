Advertisement

Person found shot in vehicle, Omaha Police investigating

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside of a vehicle late Thursday night in North Omaha.

Officers say the initial shots fired came in around 11 p.m. and was followed by a 911 call about a vehicle crash near 45th and Laurel Avenue.

Police found the victim when they arrived on the scene. He was transported to the hospital with CPR in progress.

No one involved in the shooting has been named.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

