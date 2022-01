OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a physical battle, visiting Oral Roberts University outscored the Omaha Mavericks 100-88 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

Omaha had five players in double figures and were led by Nick Ferrarini with 20 points.

All-American Max Abmas scored a game high 28 points on 10-20 shooting, including 6-11 from 3 pt. range.

