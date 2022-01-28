Omaha Police arrest man in connection to May 2021 shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a heavy police presence that shut down a stretch of 16th Street, north of downtown Friday.

Officers were prepared to serve an arrest warrant near 16th & Carter Blvd that was issued Thursday for Kevin McWilliams, 29.

McWilliams was booked for assault and because of his criminal history, illegal possession of a gun.

He was wanted for shooting and injuring a man last May in the area of 18th & Fort.

The injured man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center after officers found him with a gunshot wound in a front yard.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.