Omaha Police arrest man in connection to May 2021 shooting

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a heavy police presence that shut down a stretch of 16th Street, north of downtown Friday.

Officers were prepared to serve an arrest warrant near 16th & Carter Blvd that was issued Thursday for Kevin McWilliams, 29.

McWilliams was booked for assault and because of his criminal history, illegal possession of a gun.

He was wanted for shooting and injuring a man last May in the area of 18th & Fort.

The injured man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center after officers found him with a gunshot wound in a front yard.

