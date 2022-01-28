Officers investigate shooting in Omaha neighborhood
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood Thursday.
Police were called after shots were fired near 34th & Hamilton after 9:30 p.m. Neighbors reported hearing 15-20 rapid shots.
Officers found an 18-year-old who had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Officers at the scene tell 6 News, they don’t believe she was the intended target.
