Advertisement

Officers investigate shooting in Omaha neighborhood

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood Thursday.

Police were called after shots were fired near 34th & Hamilton after 9:30 p.m. Neighbors reported hearing 15-20 rapid shots.

Officers found an 18-year-old who had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers at the scene tell 6 News, they don’t believe she was the intended target.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP graphic)
Thursday Jan. 27 COVID-19 update: Nebraska adds nearly 100 nursing home beds to help hospitals
‘Stealth omicron’ variant confirmed in Douglas County
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appears before a Congressional committee on COVID-19 funding. (File...
Nebraska governor declines to implement new virus rules despite high hospitalizations
Omaha shooting victim found in car dies
Mutual of Omaha said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, that it wants to move its new headquarters to...
Downtown Omaha plan adds streetcar, puts Mutual of Omaha into current library space

Latest News

Tracking COVID-19: Which numbers matter most
Tracking COVID-19: Which numbers matter most
Douglas County Assessor to retire next year
Douglas County Assessor to retire next year
Nebraska joins call for Constitutional Convention
Nebraska joins call for Constitutional Convention
Overcoming addiction: County Communications Director pens book
Overcoming addiction: County Communications Director pens book