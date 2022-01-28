Advertisement

Nebraska governor declines to implement new virus rules despite high hospitalizations

The state exceeds the level that was supposed to trigger new restrictions.
The Douglas County health department reported three COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The number of virus hospitalizations in Nebraska exceeds the level that was supposed to trigger new restrictions from the state, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said those aren’t needed because hospitals are already limiting surgeries to preserve capacity.

State health officials said 741 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday. That is up significantly since late December when 445 people were hospitalized.

But officials at CHI Health said there are some encouraging signs in national and state data that suggest the current surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus may be near its peak.

