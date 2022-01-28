Gov. Reynolds announces $38 million for water quality and infrastructure projects

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) to create and improve water system infrastructure and dam mitigation efforts for safer water recreation.

“Today’s significant announcement demonstrates our commitment to water quality in Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Our goal is to build and nurture our communities by investing in infrastructure that promotes healthy and welcoming areas to live, work, and raise a family. Not only will these three grants enhance our state’s water infrastructure, but they will make significant contributions to economic development.”

The grants would go to the following projects - Dyersville East Road Utilities Project, ICON Water Trails Project, and Lewis & Clark Regional Water System project.

The Dyersville East Road Utilities Project would be awarded $11 million for water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure. It would serve approximately 114,000 Iowans and create roughly 350 jobs.

The ICON Water Trails Project in Des Moines would be awarded $15 million in order to mitigate the dam on Fleur Drive. It would remove safety hazards and lay the groundwork for a recreational destination in the area. It would create approximately 150 jobs and is expected to create more than $100 million in revenue.

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System in northwest Iowa would be awarded $12 million to expand the water system. The investment would expand the system’s ability to provide an additional 15 million gallons of water per day to its member communities.

