Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds announces $38 million for water quality and infrastructure projects

Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund...
Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) to create and improve water system infrastructure and dam mitigation efforts for safer water recreation.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) to create and improve water system infrastructure and dam mitigation efforts for safer water recreation.

“Today’s significant announcement demonstrates our commitment to water quality in Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Our goal is to build and nurture our communities by investing in infrastructure that promotes healthy and welcoming areas to live, work, and raise a family.  Not only will these three grants enhance our state’s water infrastructure, but they will make significant contributions to economic development.”  

The grants would go to the following projects - Dyersville East Road Utilities Project, ICON Water Trails Project, and Lewis & Clark Regional Water System project.

The Dyersville East Road Utilities Project would be awarded $11 million for water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure. It would serve approximately 114,000 Iowans and create roughly 350 jobs.

The ICON Water Trails Project in Des Moines would be awarded $15 million in order to mitigate the dam on Fleur Drive. It would remove safety hazards and lay the groundwork for a recreational destination in the area. It would create approximately 150 jobs and is expected to create more than $100 million in revenue.

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System in northwest Iowa would be awarded $12 million to expand the water system. The investment would expand the system’s ability to provide an additional 15 million gallons of water per day to its member communities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP graphic)
Thursday Jan. 27 COVID-19 update: Nebraska adds nearly 100 nursing home beds to help hospitals
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appears before a Congressional committee on COVID-19 funding. (File...
Nebraska governor declines to implement new virus rules despite high hospitalizations
‘Stealth omicron’ variant confirmed in Douglas County
Omaha shooting victim found in car dies, police make arrest
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas

Latest News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska: Which numbers matter most
Anchorage man sentenced to 35 years for sex trafficking minors, child pornography, and illegal...
Federal court sentences Nebraska man for child sex assault on Indian reservation
Police arrest man accused of multiple robberies in Omaha, including FedEx & Dollar General
6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential increasing Wednesday of next week
Warm through Monday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A warm weekend, then turning cold and snowy