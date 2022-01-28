Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A big weekend warm up ahead of our next storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few snow showers are possible before 9 PM in the metro... most of the activity keeps to the W where trace amounts are possible. Temperatures will quickly cool, starting Friday off in the teens with single digits over W Iowa.

We’ll be a bit cooler Friday, starting in the teens and warming to the low 30s, a few 20s in W Iowa. By the weekend we’ll really feel some relief! A ridge of high pressure pushes in a warm front from the west and will boost our highs into the 40s and 50s through Monday.

Weekend warm up (wowt)

Weekend forecast (wowt)

This will be a fantastic weekend to get outdoors!

Saturday forecast (wowt)

The forecast remains inactive and dry through the end of January but looking into early February there is some potential for change! We’ll keep an eye on next Tuesday through Thursday of next week as a system takes aim... there is still a lot of time for the track of the storm to change and we’ve already noticed some of that... it appears that it is trending colder with a slower arrival. Snow chances begin Tuesday night with the main impacts and possibly heavy snow on Wednesday before the system clear through Thursday. Highs are trending colder with teens looking likely Wednesday-Friday... there’s some potential for single digits, we’ll monitor it!

Mid-week storm (wowt)

