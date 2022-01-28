Douglas County Assessor Battiato to retire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Diane Battiato announced her decision Friday to not run for re-election and retire.

In a statement issued from the county, Battiato said she will retire effective January 2023.

She has been in county government for more than a quarter century and would have been up for re-election this year.

Battiato said her decision to retire was not an easy one, “Twenty five years as a public servant is a long time, a huge commitment that I never took lightly. I love my job and what I do. That, combined with the confident, knowledgeable staff that supported me throughout the years, enabled us to achieve outstanding success together. I am pleased with my accomplishments during my time in office. But after some serious deliberation, I am convinced that it’s time to move on. I want to spend more time with my family and, eventually, pursue other interests and opportunities,” said the statement.

