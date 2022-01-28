Nebraska lawmakers debate truancy, criminal justice reform

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Debate among Nebraska state senators got testy Thursday. It got personal at times.

Lincoln Senator Patty Pansing Brooks’ bill, LB568 aims to reduce risk for juveniles ending up in the criminal justice system when it comes to truancy. The idea is to essentially try everything else before getting the courts involved.

“If the county attorney decides this child needs a truancy charge because of an excessive number of absences, they can charge,” said Pansing Brooks. “We’re not taking away the hammer. We’re just saying that diversion should be the first effort.”

“If the kid doesn’t go to school now, he’s going to go to diversion? Really?” said Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.

“People who live in Seattle or San Francisco, they’re flooding out of their towns because prosecutors stopped paying attention to these low-level crimes that ‘don’t hurt anybody and they’re victimless,’ said Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk. “When you start removing accountability, you see an erosion of the criminal justice system.”

“We want to be tough on crime and all these things, but these low-level offenses have disproportionately affected my community for centuries. But you don’t want that conversation,” said Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha. “You say we shouldn’t decrease low-level crimes because it will cause the world to collapse. The world has already collapsed around my community, that’s why the changes should happen.”

Opponents argue that it would take another tool out of the toolbox for prosecutors and police.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln said, “Over the past 5-6 years, we’ve totally taken out the consequences for juvenile misbehavior out of the system. And in doing that, we’ve handcuffed not only law enforcement, but also parents.”

Supporters point to our overcrowded prisons as proof this bill is necessary.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said, “Even the most conservative states have figured out ways to reduce the prison population. And guess what? The secret is it starts at the juvenile level.”

Omaha Senator Tony Vargas told senators that recidivism rates among juveniles in Nebraska are currently at an all-time low of 19%.

