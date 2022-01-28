CHI Health to create an internal staffing agency to help with staffing crisis

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many hospital systems, CHI Health is struggling with staffing.

Hospitals are dealing with a staffing crisis as health are workers are leaving the industry in droves. On top of that, they are dealing with sick workers making the shortage of staff even worse.

At the height of this latest COVID-19 surge, more than 400 healthcare workers were out at once.

“We have a lot of capacity at our hospital, we have a lot of beds. It’s staffing that is often what we are up against and our staff who are getting sick and are out making it a little bit more difficult for us to care for patients,” said Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis.

CHI’s new CEO EJ Kuiper says their health system plans to tackle the issue by creating their own reserve of nurses and therapists... sort of an internal staffing agency.

“Which essentially means that we are going to hire them in this central pool that we can then deploy people out of into our 14 hospitals or across the clinics,” said E.J. Kuiper, president, and CEO of CHI Health.

Leaders at some of CHI’s hospitals say this new system will help them long-term.

That’s because the new reserve staff will be able to move quickly across the state.

“We can move assets and resources around where it’s needed so if a unit is struggling with staffing- we can move those staff from hospital to hospital fairly quickly and diligently,” said Kevin Miller, president of CHI Health Lakeside, CHI Health Midlands.

Kuiper says building a mobile team will help the CHI hospital system be able to face any adversity.

“We want to invest in that, we want to build that and I think that will prepare us for whatever might come our way as far as challenges around the pandemic or any other health issue.”

While CHI Health works to build their own reserve system, they are still working to get more staff by offering bonuses and premium pay for healthcare workers.

