6 First Alert Day: Snow potential increasing Wednesday of next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the exact track, timing and impacts are still uncertain at this point, the potential for accumulating snow in our area is increasing Wednesday of next week. Enough so that a 6 First Alert Day has been issued.

6 First Alert Day (WOWT)

Wednesday Snow (WOWT)

The storm system is likely to cross the middle of the county during the day Wednesday next week leaving a swath of snow behind. The exact track and timing are still very much uncertain at this time but travel impacts in the Midwest look increasingly likely. One reason for the uncertainty at this point is due to the fact that PART of the storm system is still located far northwest of us near the southern Alaska coastline. Other pieces of energy are set to join this one too further complicating how the storm comes together. It will then drop southeast and cross the Rockies early next week. The exact track coming off the Rockies will determine where the heaviest snow goes. Right now somewhere between the I-80 and I-70 corridor looks the most likely. Stay tuned for the latest as this approaches heading into early next week.

Track (WOWT)

GFS Snow (WOWT)

Snow Odds (WOWT)

