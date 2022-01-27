Wednesday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: ‘Stealth omicron’ BA.2 variant present in Douglas County
DCHD also reports two vaccinated deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.
Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.
Douglas County update
CASES: The Douglas County health department said Wednesday that it had confirmed two local cases of the BA.2 omicron subvariant, known by many as the “stealth” variant.
“The BA.2 variant was identified in December of 2021 during an outbreak in Denmark. To date, two cases of the BA.2 variant have been detected in Douglas County, and both had a history of international travel,” the health department said in a release Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, DCHD reported 779 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the community total to 134,395 cases since March 2020. The latest report dropped the local case average to 1,098 cases from 1,221 cases. About a month ago, just after Christmas, it was 278 cases. About two months ago, just after Thanksgiving, it was 261 cases.
DEATHS: DCHD also reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday: a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s have died, bringing the local pandemic death toll to 985 people.
“Both of them had been vaccinated,” the DCHD release states.
HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Tuesday afternoon, local hospitals were 88% full, with 175 beds available, down from 233 beds the day before and 268 two days ago. ICUs were 84% full with 48 beds available, down from 50 beds available a day earlier. Pediatric ICUs were 80% full, with 27 beds available, down from 29 reported the day prior.
HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Tuesday afternoon, local hospitals were caring for 25 additional COVID-19 patients than the day prior, for a total of 452 COVID-19 hospitalizations — the highest since the start of the pandemic. Of those patients, 20 were in pediatric care. In local ICUs, there were 86 adult patients; 45 patients were on ventilators.
Additionally, 17 patients — 14 adult patients and three pediatric patients — were awaiting COVID-19 test results.
Bryan Health update
Bryan Health, based in Lincoln, said Wednesday that it was caring for 96 COVID-19 patients, 12 of them on ventilators. The health system is also caring for three pediatric COVID-19 patients.
The hospital system also reported Wednesday that 33% of its 45 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Additionally, 12 more patients were awaiting COVID-19 test results, including one pediatric patient.
Lincoln-Lancaster County update
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two deaths on Wednesday: an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a vaccinated woman in her 70s bring the area’s death toll to 386 people.
LLCHD also reported 477 cases Wednesday. The health district has confirmed 63,666 cases to date.
Lincoln-area hospitals are caring for 138 COVID-19 patients, 17 of them on ventilators.
To date, 65.3% of local residents are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination clinics
Nebraska DHHS
Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:
- Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118
- ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114
- Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025
Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart
Douglas County
Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.
WEDNESDAY
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry Center, located at 2222 Binney St. – Pfizer for ages 5+ available
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ available; Moderna also available
- 4-7 p.m. at DC West High School, located at 401 S. Pine St. in Valley – Pfizer for ages 5+ available
THURSDAY
- 4-7 p.m. at Bryan High School, located at 4700 Giles Road – Pfizer for ages 5+ available
- 4-7 p.m. at Omaha North High Magnet School, located at 4410 N. 36th St. – All vaccines available
FRIDAY
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available
About Text Nebraska
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday was encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.
If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.
“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.
“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”
In-home appointments
DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.
To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.
OneWorld child vaccination clinics
OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:
- Livestock Building, located at 4920 S. 30th St. in south Omaha
- In Bellevue, at 2207 Georgia Ave.
- In northwest Omaha at 4229 N. 90th St.
- In Plattsmouth at 122 S. Sixth St.
OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:
- Bryan High School, located at 4700 Giles Road
- Indian Hill Elementary, located at 3121 U St.
- Liberty Elementary, located at 2021 St. Mary’s Ave.
- Spring Lake Elementary, located at 4215 S. 20th St.
Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.
Children’s Hospital
Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.
- 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices
- 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices
After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.
- Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.
- Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.
Nebraska Medicine
Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.
NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:
- Eagle Run Health Center, located at 132nd Street and West Maple Road
- Fontenelle Health Center, located at 50th Street and Ames Avenue
- Girls Inc. Health Center, located at 45th Street and West Maple Road
- Old Market Health Center, located at 13th and Leavenworth streets
- Village Pointe Health Center, located at 175th and Burke streets
For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Bellevue Health Center, located at 25th Street and Highway 370, will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Durham Outpatient Center, located at 45th and Emile streets, will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.
Around Omaha
SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.
CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.
CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.
MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.
TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.
Sarpy/Cass health district
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:
- Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.
The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.
Sarpy/Cass vaccination clinics
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric dose.
Appointments are recommended but not required. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.
Pottawattamie County
Three Rivers health district
Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:
- Wahoo: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St.
- Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.
The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.
3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:
- In Dodge County, the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
- In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.
Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.
Off-line help
CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.
NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.
IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.
Resource links
Where to get a test: Douglas County
Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska
Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital
Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat
Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Papillion-La Vista Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County
WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.