Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retires after 18 seasons

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Ben Roethlisberger, who spent 18 years as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his retirement Thursday.

He made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

“The time has come to clean up my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children,” Roethlisberger said.

The Steelers drafted the signal caller with the 11th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami (Ohio), and he spent his entire NFL career with the franchise. He won two Super Bowls during that time and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

Likely a first ballot Hall of Famer, he finished fifth all time in career passing yards with 64,088 and eighth all time with 418 touchdown passes.

