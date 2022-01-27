Advertisement

‘Stealth omicron’ variant confirmed in Douglas County

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County health department said Wednesday that it had confirmed two local cases of the BA.2 omicron subvariant, known by many as the “stealth” variant.

“The BA.2 variant was identified in December of 2021 during an outbreak in Denmark. To date, two cases of the BA.2 variant have been detected in Douglas County, and both had a history of international travel,” the health department said in a release Wednesday.

The first cases of the omicron variant in Nebraska were first confirmed among six people in the Nebraska Public Health Solutions District, based in Crete, in early December. A month later, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services told the state’s medical community that the omicron variant accounted for 52% of COVID-19 tests sequenced in the state in the two weeks prior.

RELATED -- COVID-19 Q&A: Nebraska Medicine doctors answer questions about omicron

As of Tuesday, at least three other cases of what the U.K. has determined is the descendant of the omicron COVID-19 mutation had been reported in the U.S. — in patients at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, where researchers are studying samples of the virus, according to a report from The Washington Post.

“It’s unfortunate this has been dubbed the ‘stealth’ variant,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update. “That’s just a bad nickname because it is something we can detect, and people need to know that the COVID-19 testing we are doing in Nebraska will find it.”

The health department has reported 134,395 cases and 985 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

