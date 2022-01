OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The top girls team in Nebraska’s Class B rankings, Omaha Skutt Catholic High School, hosted defending Class A champs Lincoln Pius X ni a game that saw the Skyhawks post the impressive win.

Creighton Prep overcame a hot shooting start by Papillion La Vista South to post the win.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.