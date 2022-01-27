Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - North wind and a few snow showers but warmer overall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer temperatures in the 20s have moved in this morning making it a little easier to get up and get going. We’ll have more clouds today along with a little more midday warmth.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Something to watch later on this afternoon is the potential for the increasing cloud cover to produce a few spotty snow showers. They likely won’t cause many issues on the roads but could be startling to some. Along with that, the wind gusts will try to hit 30 mph from the north.

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

A brief round of colder air will settle in for Friday with highs likely in the lower 30s. Brief is the name of the game though because a big rebound is likely Saturday with highs back in the 50s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.