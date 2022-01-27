Advertisement

Nebraska panel weighs tighter window for early voting

A state legislative committee heard concerns from the public as the Nebraska Unicameral considers election reform bills this session.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that would shorten the time window for early and mail-in voting in Nebraska and bar special interest groups from gathering large numbers of voter ballots hit a wall of resistance in a legislative committee.

Advocates for voting rights, retirees, and disabled voters argued that the measure runs counter to Nebraska’s decades-long push to expand voter participation, while county officials raised concerns that shortening the window would increase their workloads. No one testified in favor of the bill at a hearing before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

The bill would cut the window from the current 35 days in regular elections to 22, the amount of time currently allowed for special elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mutual of Omaha said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, that it wants to move its new headquarters to...
Downtown Omaha plan adds streetcar, puts Mutual of Omaha into current library space
‘Stealth omicron’ variant confirmed in Douglas County
Omaha woman frustrated over unemployment repayment after winning an appeal
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Omaha announced plans Wednesday for streetcar through downtown, Midtown, and ending at UNMC.
Council Bluffs looks to link up with Omaha streetcar route

Latest News

Nebraska unicameral committee hears election concerns
Nebraska legislature committee hears election process concerns
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa mask mandate: Court OKs rule at schools with disabled students
Conservative Nebraska Sen. Groene sponsors medical pot bill
DECISION 2022: Top Nebraska officials abandon Fortenberry bid
ELECTION 2022: Top Nebraska officials abandon Fortenberry bid