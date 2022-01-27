Advertisement

Foundation: Bob Dole to be buried at Arlington Cemetery Feb. 2

The late Sen. Bob Dole arrived in Kansas Friday evening for a final farewell to his home town,...
The late Sen. Bob Dole arrived in Kansas Friday evening for a final farewell to his home town, Russell, and his home state.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bob Dole will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 2, a representative from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation said Thursday. The graveside funeral service will be a private ceremony.

Dole, a former United States Senator, U.S Representative and Presidential candidate from Russell, Kan., died Dec. 5 at 98 after a battle with lung cancer. Four days later, he lied in state at the U.S. Capitol and President Joe Biden gave remarks about his life.

After Dole’s viewing and funeral service in Russell on Dec. 11, his casket arrived for a public ceremony at the Kansas State Capitol Rotunda in Topeka, then went to Washington, D.C.

While attending the University of Kansas in 1942, Dole, then 19, volunteered for the Army Enlisted Reserve Corps. He was severely wounded by German gunfire in April 1945, and doctors performed live-saving measures. The effects of his wounds remained for the rest of Dole’s life.

