Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Feeling cool Thursday with a warm weekend in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll cool slowly overnight. reaching the mid 20s by Thursday morning. We’ll rebound to a high of 36 in the afternoon but a N wind on Thursday will cause temperatures to fall quickly after that and add to a cooler feel to the day overall.

Cloudier skies will also add to the chill and make way for a few isolated snow showers in the afternoon and evening:

Thursday forecast (wowt)

We’ll be a bit cooler Friday, starting in the teens and warming to the low 30s, a few 20s in W Iowa. By the weekend we’ll really feel some relief! A ridge of high pressure pushes in a warm front from the west and will boost our highs into the 40s and 50s through Monday. This will be a fantastic weekend to get outdoors!

Weekend outlook (wowt)

The forecast remains inactive and dry through the end of January but looking into early February there is some potential for change! We’ll keep an eye on next Tuesday through Thursday of next week as a system takes aim... there is still a lot of time for the track of the storm to change and we’ve already noticed some of that... it appears that it is trending colder with a quick change from rain to snow on Tuesday and lingering snow potential through Thursday. However, we’re also seeing a trend that is less favorable for plentiful moisture locally... so we’ll have to keep an eye on how that trend holds. It may wind up being a cold system locally with the main storm impact missing us if that continues.

Tuesday storm potential (wowt)

Wednesday storm potential (wowt)

