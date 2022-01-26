Significant announcements expected at Omaha mayor’s news conference

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The office of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert promised a “pair of significant urban core development” announcements at a news conference Wednesday.

The 11 a.m. event, which 6 News will stream live, comes at a time when the city council is dealing with various projects including the mayor’s effort to move the downtown library and as Omaha’s expansive Riverfront Revitalization Project is taking shape.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.