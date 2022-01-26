Advertisement

Significant announcements expected at Omaha mayor’s news conference

6 News will stream them live at 11 a.m.
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA (WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The office of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert promised a “pair of significant urban core development” announcements at a news conference Wednesday.

The 11 a.m. event, which 6 News will stream live, comes at a time when the city council is dealing with various projects including the mayor’s effort to move the downtown library and as Omaha’s expansive Riverfront Revitalization Project is taking shape.

