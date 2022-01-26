Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid this morning but the warmer air is moving in today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be cold out the door with temps in the single digits yet again. Wind chills will be in the single digits below zero for a while too. Thankfully we’ll get a better chance to warm this afternoon.

Wednesday's Forecast
Wednesday's Forecast(WOWT)

Southwest wind gusts will help us warm today too as they are expected to hit 30-35 mph at times. That will keep the wind chills from climbing all too much too.

Wed Wind Gusts
Wed Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Overnight the wind will flip and become northwest heading into Thursday morning. During the day Thursday those gusts will hit 30-35 mph heading into the afternoon. That will happen with more cloud cover as well. Highs should still be able to reach the mid 30s though. Watch for a few spotty snow showers during the day Thursday from some of the thickest clouds too.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Friday has been trending a bit colder on models over the last 24 hours or so but I still think we can make it into the 30s. 40s are likely over the weekend as well.

