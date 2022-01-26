Rep. Fortenberry wants a change of venue for trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s trial on allegations that he lied to the FBI is supposed to start three weeks from today in Los Angeles.

But it’s possible the federal trial may end up in Omaha or Lincoln.

California has suspended jury trials for February because of COVID case numbers. And aside from the criminal charges, Fortenberry worries that continued delays may cost him his seat in congress.

In new court documents, the congressman’s legal team argues why the case should be moved to Nebraska, that it would cheaper here, it’s where many of the witnesses live, and the judged dockets aren’t packed as in California.

But for the first time, his legal time is specifically outlining the political consequences of the indictment and how his opponents are using the charges against him.

For example, he points out that Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks raised more than $200,000 by arguing she’ll restore dignity to the office.

“This seat is in jeopardy,” said State Senator Mike Flood of Norfolk last week.

How Republican Mike Flood got into the race worried that the indictment will cost the party the congressional seat. That was followed by a few days later by Nebraska’s last two governors, former supporters of Fortenberry who now stand with Mike Flood.

Congressman Fortenberry says the indictment has changed the dynamic of the race and he wants to quickly proceed to trial and clear his name.

The next hearing date in Los Angeles is in two weeks. The primary election in Nebraska is a little over three months away.

Read below the congressman’s change of venue document.

