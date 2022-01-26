Omaha woman frustrated over unemployment repayment after winning an appeal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s unemployment remains the lowest in the nation, and 1.7% last month is a record for any state.

An Omaha woman says she’s back to work and working hard to prove her unemployment benefits shouldn’t be paid back.

A self-employed one-person cleaning service Janet Bard thought her appeal had swept away a demand that she repay $16,000 in unemployment benefits.

“So I won the case, so the $16,000 is cleared off the board,” said Bard.

But last week the state sent her another notice, she must repay $2,400 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

“And I’m going I fought it, this was already done, so why should I have to pay this?” said Bard.

A Nebraska Department of Labor statement says winning an appeal has no effect on other unrelated eligibility issues. So Janet says she tried contacting the state to provide documentation that she couldn’t do cleaning work during COVID.

Janet’s phone bill from late December to early January shows more than 30 calls to two state department phone numbers. 6 News checked and one is a voicemail for a staffer and the other an automated operator.

During a 96 minute call, Janet says all she got was on hold music before hanging up.

“They didn’t answer the phone so I couldn’t get any information from them and I looked things up and I couldn’t find out where exactly to send my paperwork they wanted,” said Bard.

Labor Lawyer Victor LaPuma says some of his clients are frustrated trying to prove their case without going through an appeal that may cost them legal fees.

“These are honest Nebraskans they’re not trying to cheat anybody out of anything. If they can get through to somebody, they’re usually polite it’s just the waits are terrible, just interminable,” said LaPuma.

Janet wants a chance to argue that $24,000 in federal pandemic unemployment benefits shouldn’t be paid back.

“After Mike McKnight called them, I all of a sudden got a call from the labor board,” said Bard.

Communication with the labor department staff that she hopes will open the door to telling her side of the story and if necessary, in an appeal hearing again.

“I just don’t want any more letters from the state,” said Bard.

The department of labor says Janet Bard received multiple notices that federal guidelines require proof that she’s self-employed. The state claims it si still waiting on that documentation.

However, Bard has confirmation she faxed it to the state last week.

The call volume for the unemployment claim center fluctuates so anyone with an issue is encouraged to use the automated callback option.

The Federal Continued Assistance Act requires that workers provide proof of self employment in order to qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. This federal guidance was issued after many applicants had already received PUA benefits. NDOL issued notices to all PUA recipients beginning in September of 2021 regarding this requirement. Ms. Bard also received multiple notices regarding this requirement in early December. NDOL provided further instructions over the last week and the agency has not received the required documentation. Overpayments cannot be canceled unless the required documentation is provided or the claimant wins an appeal. Anytime an appeal is filed, the claimant filing receives a notice for the date and time of the appeal hearing. Currently on average, these hearings occur less than 30 days from the date the appeal was filed. Individuals who have appeal questions should call the number listed on the appeal notices, which is a separate number from the claim center. The claim center number is 402-458-2500. Callers are given the opportunity to wait on hold for a claims specialist, or leave call back information through an automated system that returns calls in the order in which they were received. The call volume for the unemployment claim center fluctuates throughout the day and throughout the year, so the call back option is highly encouraged.

