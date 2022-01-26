Officials report reenlistment rates in Nebraska National Guard healthy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a boom across the country for reenlistment in National Guard units, including Nebraska.

Officials refer to retention rates for airmen and soldiers as healthy.

The Air National Guard Force in Nebraska stands at more than a thousand members.

The Army National Guard is at more than 3,200.

Guard members help with disaster recovery efforts and also assist other states with pandemic assistance.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.