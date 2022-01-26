Advertisement

Officials report reenlistment rates in Nebraska National Guard healthy

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a boom across the country for reenlistment in National Guard units, including Nebraska.

Officials refer to retention rates for airmen and soldiers as healthy.

The Air National Guard Force in Nebraska stands at more than a thousand members.

The Army National Guard is at more than 3,200.

Guard members help with disaster recovery efforts and also assist other states with pandemic assistance.

Nebraskans reenlisting
PHOTOS: Nebraskans reenlisting in Washington D.C.
PHOTOS: NE National Guard reenlisting on Capitol Hill
PHOTOS: Deployed Nebraska National Guard soldiers reenlist on beach in Djibouti
PHOTOS: WOCS Class 21-001

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Omaha sports bar shooting
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Judge denies injunction on Omaha mask mandate
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha mask mandate hearing: Judge hears arguments
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan....
Omaha man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Sarpy County seeking death penalty in November 2020 Sonic shooting

Latest News

Rep. Fortenberry wants a change of venue for trial
Omaha metro hits record COVID hospitalizations, but capacity remains steady
6 On Your Side: Repayment demand frustrates Omaha woman
6 On Your Side: Repayment demand frustrates Omaha woman
Breaking down record high hospitalizations in Nebraska
Breaking down record high hospitalizations in Nebraska