Council Bluffs looks to link up with Omaha streetcar route

By John Chapman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are excited about Wednesday’s announcement of a streetcar in neighboring Omaha and say they think such a streetcar system would be good for business in Council Bluffs, too.

Earlier this month, at a Rep. Cindy Axne infrastructure meeting with mayors from southwest Iowa, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh put all the cards on the table about future developments in downtown Omaha.

“Omaha, I think, is near to announcing some rapid-transit system that would come down Farnam Street and would directly correlate with our First Avenue,” Walsh said at the time.

That announcement came Wednesday, and Council Bluffs officials said they are ready to work together with their counterparts in Omaha to make sure Council Bluffs is included with the transportation plan.

“I’m sure we’ll get together and compare plans and look for common funding opportunities and make it one project rather than two,” Walsh said.

The City of Council Bluffs owns a lot of property along the Broadway business corridor and a streetcar connecting Council Bluffs to Omaha would be good for business.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, that the city is again making plans for a streetcar.(City of Omaha)
MAP: Zoom in for a closer look at the proposed Omaha streetcar corridor

“We have two projects that are in the development stage for mixed-use commercial and residential high-rise,” the mayor said. “We think a light-rail system makes those more viable and brings inters from other developers.”

The route planned for Omaha’s streetcar corridor does show a line crossing over into Council Bluffs, but to do that, officials there will have to find big money to build a rail system across the Missouri River. Council Bluffs officials told 6 News that tens of thousands of drivers cross over into Omaha every day.

Mayor Walsh said the city will need federal dollars in order to hook up with the Omaha project.

“And, as you noted, we earlier talked to Representative Cindy Axne to talk about a grant that would help fund a large-dollar project like this; and so, we still need to do a lot of work... but we think it fits nicely in with what Omaha’s doing,” he said.

