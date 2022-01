ELMWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.

Deputies say a car overturned Sunday near the intersection of 286th Street and Havelock Ave in rural Elmwood.

The driver, Kyle Wainwright, 30, of Lincoln was thrown from his car and died.

The state patrol is helping with the crash investigation.

