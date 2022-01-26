Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting to resume in-person

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Berkshire Hathaway says its annual shareholders meeting will be held in person in 2022 for the first time since 2019.

The pandemic forced the meetings in 2020 and 2021 to go online and were still hosted by chairman Warren Buffett.

The date this year is set for April 22. No other details were provided with Tuesday’s announcement.

More information about the meeting will be included in Berkshire’s annual report which is scheduled to be posted on the morning of February 26.

