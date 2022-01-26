Advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting to resume in-person

FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks...
FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb., with Liz Claman on Fox Business Network's "Countdown to the Closing Bell." Buffett says stocks remain attractive investments even at today's high prices when compared to bonds or real estate. Buffett reiterated his view that stocks are the best long-term investment during an interview on CNBC Thursday, Aug. 30. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(AP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Berkshire Hathaway says its annual shareholders meeting will be held in person in 2022 for the first time since 2019.

The pandemic forced the meetings in 2020 and 2021 to go online and were still hosted by chairman Warren Buffett.

The date this year is set for April 22. No other details were provided with Tuesday’s announcement.

More information about the meeting will be included in Berkshire’s annual report which is scheduled to be posted on the morning of February 26.

