UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Burlington Northern Santa Fe announced on Tuesday that the train which had stalled the area of Highway 2 and 84th Street has moved.

South 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road was closed just south of Highway 2 due to a stalled BNSF train.

According to reports, the stalled train had been there since at least 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

“One of our locomotives had a mechanical issue and stalled on a hill near the location,” a BNSF spokesperson said. “We have dispatched additional units to assist in moving the train off the crossing. We anticipate it will take approximately two hours to clear the crossing. We apologize to any motorists for the inconvenience.”

A BNSF train blocking 84th Street and Highway 2 the morning of Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
A BNSF train blocking 84th Street and Highway 2 the morning of Tuesday, January 25, 2022.(10/11 NOW)

